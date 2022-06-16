Advertisement

Officials investigating after suspect dies while in custody

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLETCHER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina State Bureau (NCSBI) is investigating after a suspect in custody died while being handcuffed by the Fletcher Police Department Wednesday night.

The department said on June 15, they were called to the parking lot of an apartment complex on Seasons Circle Drive around 8:30 p.m. The caller said Christopher Robert Hensley, 35, would not let the caller leave and was possibly on drugs. A fight began when officers contacted Hensley.

Officers said after Hensley was handcuffed and taken into custody, he became unresponsive. Officers began C.P.R. and Hensley was taken to the hospital where he later died.

We’re told two officers were also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation has been turned over to the NCSBI.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fletcher Police Department at 828-687-7922 or Special Agent Ashe with the North Carolina Bureau of Investigations at 828-330-4700.

