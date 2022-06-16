Advertisement

‘It’s a blessing’: Upstate man wins $200,000 in Lottery

Carolina Gold SCEL
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man said he was glad he was lying down when he scratched off a lottery ticket and won $200,000, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The man said he was initially going home but ended up changing his mind and decided to stop by the store to play the Lottery.

That $5 decision won him the first top prize of $200,000 in the Carolina Gold 50X game.

“It’s a blessing,” the man said.

Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at the Store #105 located at 502 North Harper Street in Laurens. Store #105 received a commission of $2,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

