Man dies 8 months after Greenville County crash
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a man passed away eight months after he was involved in a motorcycle crash.
The collision happened on Oct. 14, 2021 on Old White Horse Road in Travelers Rest.
The coroner said 65-year-old James Carl Robinson Jr. was riding a motorcycle that struck two other vehicles.
Robinson passed away on Wednesday.
The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
