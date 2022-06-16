Man dies 8 months after Greenville County crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a man passed away eight months after he was involved in a motorcycle crash.

The collision happened on Oct. 14, 2021 on Old White Horse Road in Travelers Rest.

The coroner said 65-year-old James Carl Robinson Jr. was riding a motorcycle that struck two other vehicles.

Robinson passed away on Wednesday.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

