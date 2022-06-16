Advertisement

Motorcycle crash shuts down part of Woodruff Road, troopers say

Motorcycle crash in Five Forks
Motorcycle crash in Five Forks(Viewer submitted photo)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FIVE FORKS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol are responding to a motorcycle crash in Five Forks.

The crash happened at 8:22 a.m. on Scuffletown Road near Woodruff Road.

We’re told injuries have been reported.

As of 8:52 a.m., the road is blocked while crews are on scene.

Stay tuned for more information.

MORE NEWS: Upstate cyclist urging fellow riders to use app to stay safe

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Share your pictures with us!
PHOTOS: Viewers share pictures for Father’s Day
Money Matters: Buying a car
Money Matters: Buying a car
App to keep bicyclists safe
Upstate cyclist urging fellow riders to use app to stay safe
App to keep bicyclists safe
App to keep bicyclists safe