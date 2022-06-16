Motorcycle crash shuts down part of Woodruff Road, troopers say
Jun. 16, 2022
FIVE FORKS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol are responding to a motorcycle crash in Five Forks.
The crash happened at 8:22 a.m. on Scuffletown Road near Woodruff Road.
We’re told injuries have been reported.
As of 8:52 a.m., the road is blocked while crews are on scene.
