Playing Pickleball for a good cause

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group in the Upstate is using their favorite activity to raise money for a good cause.

It’s part of The Longest Day, where around the summer solstice the world is asked to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s.

“We ask you to just find some way that you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s,” said The Longest Day SC Manager Betsy Brown.

On one of the hottest days of the year, 24 Pickleball players hit the courts in Greer.

“What’s so cool about it is they take their passion, in this case for Pickleball, and they pair it with a passion to end Alzheimer’s and it’s a win-win,” explained Brown.

It’s the second year this Pickleball tournament has taken place to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The first year brought in a few hundred dollars, this year brought in around $4,000.

All the money raised goes towards searching for a cure, care support, awareness, and more.

David Sclar and his wife Sally organized the tournament.

David has lost several family members to the disease.

“There are so many brilliant doctors, researchers, and scientists that are out there dedicating their lives to coming up with a cure for Alzheimer’s. We’re just fortunate that we can be doing something as fun as Pickleball to try to raise the funds that are necessary to try to give people a better day, to try to give a caregiver a helping hand,” he said.

Anyone can hold a fundraiser for The Longest Day, with help from the Alzheimer’s Association.

