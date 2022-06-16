Advertisement

Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time

Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.(Sam's Club)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Retailer Sam’s Club is renewing its popular Super Bowl promotion by offering $8 annual memberships for new customers.

The warehouse club announced it will offer the heavily discounted Club membership plans from June 17-26.

Chief member and marketing officer Ciara Anfield said the Super Bowl promotion was met with a significant response, which is why Sam’s Club is doing the same promotion ahead of the July 4 holiday, which is a day known for large gatherings.

Sam’s Club set the $8 price point in February based on what yard line the football was during the two-minute warning of the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

A Club membership normally costs $45 annually, and it comes with access to Sam’s Club Fuel Center. The deal does not apply to Plus memberships, which cost $100 annually.

The promotion is redeemable for in-person customers at Sam’s Club locations and not online.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deputies found multiple drugs during arrest in Spartanburg County.
3 arrested on drug trafficking charges; 2 charged with child neglect
A 17-year-old good Samaritan dove into a Long Island bay to rescue a classmate after she...
WATCH: 17-year-old dives into bay to save teen who drove car into water
Potholes on River Road near Piedmont.
GETTING ANSWERS: River Road follow up
FILE - Vice President Mike Pence returns to the House chamber after midnight, Jan. 7, 2021, to...
1/6 panel: Plan for Pence to reject electors ‘nuts,’ ‘crazy’
FILE - In this April 28, 2011, photo, an Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S....
Senate OKs enhanced benefits for vets exposed to burn pits