Storms This Evening, Heat Eases This Weekend, Returns Next Week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A SEVERE T-STORM WATCH is in effect for the Upstate until 9:00 PM. Watch for large hail, damaging winds, and vivid lightning through this evening.

Otherwise, storms will wind down this evening. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight, with lows in the low to mid 70s for the Upstate, with upper 60s in the mountains.

Friday will be another scorcher, with highs in the upper 90s for the Upstate, with low 90s in the mountains. Heat indices will be in the 100 to 105 degree range. Use extra caution once again in the extreme heat. Take frequent breaks if outside for a prolonged period of time, and stay hydrated with water. Friday night expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the low 70s, with mid 60s.

The weekend looks cooler with less humid conditions, with mostly skies the rule. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90, with low to mid 80s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s, a few 50s in the mountains.

The break from the heat doesn’t last long because the heat surges back next week as temperatures once again soar well into the 90s, as summer officially arrives next Tuesday.

