Thousands lose power as storms roll through Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands of power outages are being reported across the Upstate as severe storms rolled through on Thursday.

As of 3:15 p.m., Duke Energy reported the following outages numbers:

Greenville County - 2,348

Pickens County - 1,024

Spartanburg County - 1,559

Greenville Police Department reported that power lights were out near Main Street and Park Street.

Click here to download the free First Alert Weather app to get severe weather alerts, even if you lose power.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.