Thousands lose power as storms roll through Upstate

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands of power outages are being reported across the Upstate as severe storms rolled through on Thursday.

As of 3:15 p.m., Duke Energy reported the following outages numbers:

  • Greenville County - 2,348
  • Pickens County - 1,024
  • Spartanburg County - 1,559

Greenville Police Department reported that power lights were out near Main Street and Park Street.

