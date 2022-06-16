Unique instrument collection on display at Sigal Music Museum in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Have you ever had a tune playing your mind that wouldn’t go away? Imagine what that feeling was like it instrument makers, those who came up with thought of producing a sound. For those who were able to make something of significance and value, are celebrated today because of those accomplishments.

In downtown Greenville, there’s a place you can go to admire creations that have shaped today’s world of music.

The Sigal Music Museum.

The collection of antique instruments is large and said to be one of the most valuable in the country.

“When the collection came in, it was a multi-million dollar collection,” Tom Strange said, one of the museum’s founders and curator. “The oldest instrument on display right now is virginal from 1575.”

Among the collection is a harpsichord that was once played by Wolfgang Mozart.

“He played the one that was a wedding gift from King George III to his new bride, Charlotte,” Strange said.

In the museum’s short time span of being open, it’s already been named as number three in USA Today’s Best ten Museums 2020.

“We cover lots of different genres and eras of music,” executive director, David Sims said.

Truly understanding what it takes to honor those masterpieces is found in itself.

“Nothing modern is used to alter any of these instruments, they are historically accurate pieces,” Sims explained.

“They all have to be stored and cared for in a climate controlled environment,” Stranger said.

Taking care of the collection requires a deep understanding. Some of the instruments are centuries old, and have survived periods of revolution, great wars, and so much more.

They have come through many generations

SMM has 32 keyboards and 60 woodwind instruments. We’re told this is only a small fraction of total number.

A new exhibit coming soon

They plan to open a new exhibit called Sounds of America, that will feature American composers, genres, instruments, and recording technology; from 1775 to present day. The first piano that was advertised and sold in America will be on display.

Blues, jazz, and other distinct American genres will be the focus.

Local blues legend, John White, will be featured in the upcoming exhibit by showcasing a guitar he used throughout his career. Josh White, Jr. is expected to be in town to perform for the event.

Later this month, SMM will close in order to transform the facility to match the new theme.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.