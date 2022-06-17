3 injured in plane crash at camp in Transylvania Co.

BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three people were injured after a plane crash in Transylvania County at Camp Kahdalea and Chosatonga.

According to the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 6:15 p.m.

According to the camp, the plane was occupied by camp parents who were taking aerial photos when the plane crashed on the edge of the girls’ camp.

They also said all the occupants were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The FAA is investigating this crash.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.