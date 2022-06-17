Couple shot to death in Greenville County home

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple agencies are investigating after a couple was found slain inside their Greenville County home on Thursday morning.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in around 9 a.m. concerning two people found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a home along Hunter Road in Simpsonville.

The home is located across from the Fox Run golf course.

The coroner identified the victims as 66-year-old Ansel Bouchillon and his wife, 65-year-old Alice Bouchillon.

After an autopsy on Friday, the coroner ruled both deaths homicides. He said both victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators in HAZMAT suits were at the scene, along with forensics and the sheriff’s office incident command truck.

“I expect this to be an extremely lengthy investigation because of fingerprints, DNA, photographs, forensic evidence inside and maybe outside the residence,” said Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis. “It’ll be an extensive investigation by all agencies involved.”

The Bouchillons’ next-door neighbor said investigators came to his home to ask if he had any security cameras that might have captured footage of the incident.

“They were very, very down-to-earth people,” said neighbor Bob Rawley. “They lived here for a long time.”

No suspects have been identified in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

