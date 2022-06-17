Advertisement

Deputies investigating armed robbery in Anderson County

Generic Armed Robbery Picture from MGN(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Friday morning.

Deputies said an armed suspect entered the 7-Eleven convenience store on Highway 29 North around 3:45 a.m. and demanded money.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

