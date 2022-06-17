Advertisement

Deputies searching for escaped inmate in Greenwood Co.

Travis Boyd
Travis Boyd(Greenwood County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Detention Center on Friday.

According to deputies, Travis Leon Boyd escaped at around 3:45 p.m.

He was last seen in an orange GCDC jumpsuit but his clothing might have changed.

Boyd is being held on assault and battery and burglary charges, deputies say.

Deputies say he is six-feet-two inches tall and weighs 255 pounds.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts call 911.

