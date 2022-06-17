Dinosaurs are coming alive in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Travel back in time to the Jurassic era with the traveling Dinosaur Adventure in Greenville.

This weekend guests will have the opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric era.

Dinosaur Adventure runs Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19 at the Greenville Convention Center and will last between two to three hours.

The giant dinosaurs are the main event but there will also be new baby dinosaurs that you can interact with. Kids can dig for fossils, ride in Jurassic jeeps, and climb through an obstacle course. There’s even the chance to ride on the back of a dinosaur.

Tickets are limited and sold on a per day, per hour basis. Prices start at $25 with add-on adventure pack options for children. Each child’s admission will include unlimited activities. Click here to purchase tickets.

MORE NEWS: Upstate storms affect downtown Greenville area

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.