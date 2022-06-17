Advertisement

Fire ants can be a problem if you’re not careful

By Jarvis Robertson
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:34 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When the temperatures warm up, the more likely you are to see critters.

A common, yet pesky creepy crawler can cause more harm than good.

Fire ants.

A sting a from one will be unpleasant, if that happens

FOX Carolina spoke with emergency medicine physician, Dr. Nathaniel Mann, who says a bite/sting from a fire ant will be painful and leave swelling at the site.

“Typically the wounds will develop into small pustules, your little tiny pockets of puss. At that point they will resolve eventually over time,” Dr. Mann explained.

We posted about this on Facebook and many people chimed in with home remedies.

Comments varied; some say bleach, ammonia, tooth paste, vinegar, essential oils, and much more as ways to ease the pain of a sting.

“I probably wouldn’t recommend any of those products,” Dr. Mann said. “I think the best thing for fire ant bites is going to be topical Benadryl if they’re really itching. If they’re very bad, you might need some steroids.

For those who are allergic to ants, EpiPen is suggested to be near at all times.

