Advertisement

Investigation underway after body found in water at Anderson Co. park

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway after a body was found at a park on Lake Hartwell on Friday.

People in the area of Darwin Wright Park reached out to FOX Carolina about a large law enforcement presence near Anderson Beach Boulevard and Liberty Highway.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources are also responding to the scene.

Coroner Greg Shore said a man’s body was found in the water and appears to have been in the water for up to a few days. The man was wearing swimming shorts, but the coroner has not yet determined his cause of death.

They are working to identify the man and contact his family.

The coroner asked anyone with information to come forward.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

House
Upstate cities with the fastest-growing home prices
3 hurt in NC plane crash
3 injured in plane crash at camp in Transylvania Co.
TN bear attack survivor
90-year-old bear attack survivor speaks out
Sabrina Lowery
Upstate man gets plea deal in slaying of pregnant woman, unborn child