Advertisement

Juneteenth celebrations planned in Upstate

Juneteenth celebration this weekend
Juneteenth celebration this weekend
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Upstate is preparing to honor Juneteenth and several celebrations are planned around the area this weekend.

June 19th, known as “Juneteenth,” is a day marked to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S. Juneteenth was made a federal holiday in 2021.

Greenville - Juneteenth Gala & MegaFest

On Friday night, a gala will be held to celebrate Juneteenth from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Juneteenth MegaFest will be held in Falls Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event is expected to draw thousands of people and will include vendors, performances and live music.

Spartanburg - Juneteenth Celebration Weekend

The weekend kicks off with a block party near the clock tower on Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. On Saturday, the city is hosting a Juneteenth Festival at Barnett Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday at 5 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church is holding a Juneteenth Celebration & Renewal service.

Clemson - Juneteenth Celebration at Nettles Park

The celebration at Nettles Park will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and will include a parade, music and spoken word performances.

Fountain Inn - Juneteenth Soul Food Festival

Food trucks and vendors will be on Main Street in Fountain Inn for a festival that includes live music and spoken word performances from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Travis Boyd
Deputies searching for escaped inmate in Greenwood Co.
Generic Armed Robbery Picture from MGN
Officials investigating armed robberies in Anderson
(File)
SCAG: Man arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges
Officials are investigating after two bodies were found inside a Simpsonville home
Couple shot to death in Greenville County home