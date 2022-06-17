Juneteenth celebrations planned in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Upstate is preparing to honor Juneteenth and several celebrations are planned around the area this weekend.

June 19th, known as “Juneteenth,” is a day marked to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S. Juneteenth was made a federal holiday in 2021.

On Friday night, a gala will be held to celebrate Juneteenth from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Juneteenth MegaFest will be held in Falls Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event is expected to draw thousands of people and will include vendors, performances and live music.

Spartanburg - Juneteenth Celebration Weekend

The weekend kicks off with a block party near the clock tower on Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. On Saturday, the city is hosting a Juneteenth Festival at Barnett Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday at 5 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church is holding a Juneteenth Celebration & Renewal service.

Clemson - Juneteenth Celebration at Nettles Park

The celebration at Nettles Park will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and will include a parade, music and spoken word performances.

Fountain Inn - Juneteenth Soul Food Festival

Food trucks and vendors will be on Main Street in Fountain Inn for a festival that includes live music and spoken word performances from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

