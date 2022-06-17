SCAG: Man arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General (SCAG) Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a Greenville man on sexual crimes against a minor charges.

According to the SCAG office, 22-year-old Jordan Matthew Brosious was arrested on June 10, on 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

They said investigators received a Cyber Tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to him. Brosious distributed files of child sexual abuse material, according to SCAG.

He could face up o 10 years in prison on each count on this felony offense.

