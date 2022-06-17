Severe T-Storm Watch until 7PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Storms will be possible through early evening, before clearing tonight. Damaging wind and hail will be possible with any storm that develops.

Saturday will being sunshine and less humid conditions! Highs will still make it to 90 in the Upstate, but it will feel so much better outside! The mountains will see low 80s and sunny skies!

Saturday night will be much cooler than previous nights, and lows drop to 62 in the Upstate and mid 50s for the mountains! Therefore, the start of Father’s Day will be crisp and pleasant!

Throughout Sunday expect more sunshine and highs in the 80s area-wide. This will be a nice break from the excessive heat, but it comes back next week.

Dangerous heat is likely by Tuesday and Wednesday.

