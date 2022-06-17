Suspect arrested after pregnant woman shot in head in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have arrested a suspect in a shooting that injured a pregnant woman.

Deputies were called to James Cox Road around 9:10 a.m. on June 10. Upon arrival, a woman who had been shot in the back of the head was found. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

We’re told the woman was pregnant and had to have surgery. Deputies said Friday she was sent home from the hospital after receiving care for her injuries. The baby still remains under hospital care but is expected to make a recovery.

Deputies arrested Justin Copeland, who is charged with first-degree assault and battery, first-degree domestic violence and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Justin Copeland (Anderson Co. Detention Center)

He is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.