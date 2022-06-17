1 injured after shooting in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after one person was injured.

According to deputies, the shooting happened on Furman Hall Road at about 10:40 p.m.

Deputies said they found a young boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital.

There is currently no suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.