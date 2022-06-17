Advertisement

1 injured after shooting in Greenville County

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after one person was injured.

According to deputies, the shooting happened on Furman Hall Road at about 10:40 p.m.

Deputies said they found a young boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital.

There is currently no suspect information at this time.

