“U-Pick” Season Now Open

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Twin Creeks Lavender Farm in Williamston is more than just a farm.

The Farm is hosting its third annual “U-pick season” which is where visitors can come and pick their own lavender bundles.

Owner Michelle Ducworth said, “Each weekend from 9 am-2 pm we invite the public to pick their own lavender. Also, you buy one ticket for the entire season. That becomes your pick pass and so you receive a bracelet which means you pay one time for 19 visits. So even if you’re just having a rough day at work and you just wanna come have a picnic and gain a little serenity, you don’t have to pay to come back in.”

Farmers say seven different types of lavender grow on the farm including two culinary types. Local vendors also sell hand-made products on the farm. They tell FOX Carolina, that they have healing properties.

“The most known one is that it’s going to relax you. you can put it on the bottom of your feet, or you can put it in the diffuser. We use a lot of goat milk with lavender. Everything is very calming for your skin. It’s all-natural, all-organic,” said employee Kenley Powell.

Twin Creeks is located at 4638 Midway Rd.

For ticket information click here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.