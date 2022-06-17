Upstate cities with the fastest-growing home prices

(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in South Carolina using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022.

Data was available for 308 cities and towns in SC. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $917,450 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50:

#1. Charleston-North Charleston: 16

#2. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach: 10

#3. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort: 8

#4. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin: 5

#5. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia: 4

#6. Seneca: 3

#7. Columbia: 2

#8. Georgetown: 1

Read on to see which Upstate cities made the list and where they ranked in the top 50 for South Carolina:

#50. Mountain Rest

- Typical home value: $255,196

- 1-year price change: +$70,905 (+38.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$115,937 (+83.3%)

- Metro area: Seneca

#48. Six Mile

- Typical home value: $364,747

- 1-year price change: +$71,600 (+24.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$120,444 (+49.3%)

- Metro area: Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin

#43. Simpsonville

- Typical home value: $354,872

- 1-year price change: +$74,321 (+26.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$129,450 (+57.4%)

- Metro area: Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin

#40. Cleveland

- Typical home value: $327,733

- 1-year price change: +$77,310 (+30.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$143,289 (+77.7%)

- Metro area: Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin

#35. Fair Play

- Typical home value: $321,485

- 1-year price change: +$78,560 (+32.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$135,328 (+72.7%)

- Metro area: Seneca

#29. Townville

- Typical home value: $401,456

- 1-year price change: +$93,769 (+30.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$165,801 (+70.4%)

- Metro area: Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin

#16. Salem

- Typical home value: $490,472

- 1-year price change: +$124,584 (+34.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$213,605 (+77.2%)

- Metro area: Seneca

#6. Sunset

- Typical home value: $1,183,913

- 1-year price change: +$290,727 (+32.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$453,605 (+62.1%)

- Metro area: Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin

