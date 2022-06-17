Upstate couple looking to find life-saving kidney donor

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Liz Lishka is one of about 90,000 Americans waiting for a kidney transplant.

“For 10 years I’ve had kidney disease but it really hit me pretty hard the last three years and that’s when my health started declining and I suffered from fatigue,” said Liz.

Two years ago she started the process to try and get a new kidney.

She was added to the kidney transplant list at MUSC in the spring of 2021 and then to Prisma’s in December.

Some family and close friends volunteered to donate their kidneys to Liz but for whatever reason did not make it through the evaluation process.

“Keep our thoughts going as there’s somebody out there and we just have to keep beating the pavement and looking for that person,” said Lee Lishka, Liz’s Husband.

A few months ago Prisma Health completed its first kidney transplant, including one from a living donor.

“Vast majority of people who go through the process can safely donate and live with one kidney. And have really good and fulfilled lives without any deleterious effects necessarily and that’s because we work patients up and are very safe with our approach to that but it’s still a pretty huge thing to give of yourself in that way,” explained Dr. Todd Merchen, Director of the Solid Organ Transplant Center at Prisma Health.

Getting a kidney from a living donor can help keep Liz off dialysis.

The process to get one is also a lot faster than from a deceased donor and the kidney’s typically last much longer.

“The reason that a living donor means so much to us is for one it takes her off of the waiting list and advances somebody else so therefore somebody else now might have a better shot at getting that,” said Lee.

“The more living donors we have, the more deceased donors we have the smaller the list and the shorter the wait time,” said Dr. Merchen.

29 years ago Liz had a liver transplant.

She says the biggest difference now is the waiting game, but she will be ready whenever the call there’s a kidney for her comes.

“It would mean everything to me. It would give me my life back,” said Liz.

For more information about the Prisma Health Transplant Center click here and for the MUSC Transplant Center click here.

