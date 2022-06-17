Upstate storms affect downtown Greenville area

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A series of brief but powerful storms blew through the Upstate Thursday night, affecting several different areas. One of the hardest hit places was downtown Greenville.

Even though the storms were only around briefly, they made an impact.

One neighbor FOX Carolina spoke to said he was jolted awake by loud and powerful winds, and then heard two crashes, as several large limbs of a nearby tree were cracked and debris rained down near East Park and Vannoy Streets.

Others said hundreds of people in the area near N. Main St. were without power for several hours, after one side of the street had theirs knocked out completely, and Duke energy shut down the other side’s while they cleared debris from the road and deactivated power lines that had fallen into the road and posed danger. Many witnesses--saying they wouldn’t be surprised if it was more than just ordinary gusts that caused all this.

“A microburst I would guess,” said neighbor Andrew Carter. “We didn’t get a lot of rain, but we got some pretty stout wind.”

His area wasn’t the only one hit. About 5 minutes away, the entire Heritage Green Campus also lost power. Museums closed early and the Greenville Theater cancelled their 7:30 evening show.

Thankfully, no one was hurts, and no really serious damage was caused.

As of about 11pm, power was restored.

