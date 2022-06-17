USGS: Earthquake hits Georgia city overnight
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARLEM, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an overnight earthquake in Harlem, Georgia Friday.
The 2.2 magnitude quake hit just before 2:09 a.m. 9.5 miles of Harlem, according to USGS. This is 80.2 miles southwest of Columbia, South Carolina.
The earthquake had a depth of 6 kilometers.
