Advertisement

‘Notable’ Earthquake hits town in Georgia on Friday afternoon

Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake seismograph(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STILLMORE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed that an earthquake hit an area near Stillmore, Georgia on June 17, 2022.

The report showed that the quake occurred at around 3:05 p.m. and had a magnitude of 4.2

The epicenter was 4.1 miles away from Stillmore, Georgia, and 125.8 miles Southwest of Columbia, South Carolina.

The USGS described the event as a “notable quake” on Twitter.

This earthquake came just hours after another hit a nearby area.

PREVIOUSLY: USGS: Earthquake hits Georgia city overnight (foxcarolina.com)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Steven Henderson WHNS
Threats to ‘shoot up’ Upstate town hall caused lockdown on Friday
generic crash
Teenager dies during early morning crash in Greenville Co.
People came by to pay their respects throughout the day, even placing flowers at the church’s...
7 Years Later: Mother Emanuel Church kicks off weekend remembrance, national Bible study
Juneteenth ballon
Juneteenth GVL Gala