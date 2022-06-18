Shooting at Upstate Dollar General injures one person

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday.

Deputies said they responded to the Dollar General on S. Church Street Extension after the incident was reported.

According to deputies, the victim was leaving the store and getting into his vehicle when the suspect came up and began firing shots at the car. The victim was shot at least once and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Thankfully, deputies believe the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing, according to deputies. We will update this story as officials release new information.

