Teenager dies during early morning crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers announced that one person died following a crash in Greenville County on Saturday morning.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 1:14 a.m. along South Carolina Highway 11.

According to troopers, the 17-year-old victim was driving a sedan and trying to make a three-point turn when another driver hit them. Unfortunately, the victim passed away at the scene. A passenger inside the victim’s car was transported to the hospital with injuries.

A passenger inside the other vehicle was airlifted to the hospital for treatment. However, their condition is currently unknown.

No other information about the victim was released. We will update this story as we learn more.

