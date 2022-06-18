Threats to ‘shoot up’ Upstate town hall caused lockdown on Friday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said officers investigated threats directed toward Spartanburg City Hall on Friday afternoon.

Officers said they responded to the area at around 12:09 p.m. on June 17, 2022, after someone had called in a threat to Spartanburg County Communications. According to them, the caller described himself as a Hispanic male wearing a “Batman” t-shirt and jeans who was “swinging a bat.” The caller added that he had a gun and intended to “shoot up” Spartanburg City Hall.

While officers searched the area, city hall locked down, and people inside the building were moved to secure locations. The tactical Neutralization Team also responded to search all of the departments inside the building.

Officers were unable to find anyone matching that description near the town hall. However, one officer recognized a man who’d recently misused 911 multiple times. Officers approached the man and asked if they could see his phone. Upon looking at his phone, officers learned that he was actively calling 911 and that his number matched the one that had called in the threats earlier.

The man, later identified as Steven Henderson, was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Breach of Peach, Unlawful Communication and Unlawful use of 911.

