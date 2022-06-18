Woman dies nearly 2 months after crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died on Friday from injuries they received during a car crash in April.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the crash happened near SC 291 and Worley Road on April 27, 2022. They added that the crash involved multiple vehicles.

Officials identified the victim as 44-year-old Sharyon Benson from Greenville.

