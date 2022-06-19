Officers investigating deadly shooting in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood City Police Department is investigating after a man with multiple gunshot wounds died early Sunday morning.

Officers said they responded to Florida Avenue at around 2:52 a.m. on June 19, 2022. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man who appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds. According to officers, he was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s office said they were called to Self Regional Healthcare in reference victim. Upon arrival, the victim was pronounced dead at 3:42 a.m.

The victim was later identified as Darris Anthony Brooks, 49, of Greenwood.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police at 864-942-8407

This is an ongoing investigation by the Greenwood Police Department and Coroner’s Office.

MORE NEWS: 16-year-old dies after falling asleep while driving home, coroner says

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.