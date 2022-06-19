Crews respond to house fire in Greenville on Saturday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pelham-Batesville Fire Department confirmed that crews responded to a fire on Lake Drive in Greenville County.

Officials said crews responded to the home on Saturday afternoon and found a working fire once they arrived.

Thankfully, crews were able to get the fire under control, and no injuries were reported. According to officials, the home was greatly damaged during the fire.

