Crews respond to house fire in Greenville on Saturday

Fire on Lake Drive in Greenville
Fire on Lake Drive in Greenville(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pelham-Batesville Fire Department confirmed that crews responded to a fire on Lake Drive in Greenville County.

Officials said crews responded to the home on Saturday afternoon and found a working fire once they arrived.

Thankfully, crews were able to get the fire under control, and no injuries were reported. According to officials, the home was greatly damaged during the fire.

