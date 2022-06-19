Advertisement

Deputies searching for runaway 17-year-old from Greenville Co.

Zarra Jasmine Campos
Zarra Jasmine Campos(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Zarra Jasmine Campos, a 17-year-old who they believe ran away.

Deputies said Campos was last at around 3:00 p.m. today on Poplar Drive Extension in Greer, wearing a purple uniform shirt and tan shorts. They believe she left in a 2005 Kia Sedona van with SC tag TRS 594.

Deputies described Campos as around 5 feet 1 inch tall and 101 pounds. She has brown shaved hair and brown eyes.

According to deputies, Campos has a sideways stick figure tattoo on her right arm, a heart tattoo and a half-moon tattoo on her upper thigh, a stick figure spider tattoo on her ankle, and an upside-down cross tattoo on her chest.

Any who sees Campos is asked to call 911.

