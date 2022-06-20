Chase ends with suspect and deputy crashing down embankment in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect led deputies on a chase through multiple streets that ended in a crash on Sunday morning.

Deputies said the incident began when deputies saw the suspect speeding toward John B White Sr. Boulevard at around 1:00 a.m.

According to deputies, the license plate tag indicated that the car was stolen, so deputies tried to pull them over. However, the suspect turned onto John B White Sr. Boulevard and accelerated instead.

The suspect made a series of turns and led deputies down multiple roads before finally turning onto a gravel driveway along Caldwell Road. The suspect attempted to make a u-turn on the driveway but lost control and slid into an embankment. One deputy tried to park near the suspect’s car, but their tire slipped on the gravel, and they ended up in the same embankment as the suspect. Thankfully, nobody was hurt following the crashes.

The suspect, Jermaine Bivings, was removed from his vehicle and taken into custody. According to deputies, he was charged with.

Reckless Driving

Failure to Stop for Blue Lights

Receiving Stolen Goods

DUS 1st

Simple Possession of Marijuana

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene to investigate the crash, and both vehicles were removed from the embankment.

In total, the chase lasted 6.8 miles and reached speeds up to 70 miles per hour.

