Deputies seize 24 pounds of Methamphetamine from drug trafficking operation

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that nine people were recently charged in connection to a drug-trafficking operation operating in the Weaverville area of Buncombe County.

Deputies said they worked with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the operation.

According to deputies, during the weeks-long investigation, they seized 24.2 pounds of methamphetamine, three firearms, two vehicles and $34,138.

“First let me say thank you to Sheriff Griffin for the assistance of HCSO personnel and their narcotics unit who were vital to this investigation,” says Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller. “The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work to dismantle high-level drug trafficking operations in our community.”

Last month, deputies began receiving complaints about a potential drug trafficking operation in Buncombe County. After confirming that the tips were legitimate, investigators began looking into the case.

On June 1, deputies searched a home along Alcatnie Drive and seized $18,739, 5.1 pounds of methamphetamine, three firearms and various amounts of drug paraphernalia.

On June 7, Deputies worked with Henderson County Narcotics Unit to determine where members of the operation were staying. They then searched a motel room in Henderson County and found 17.9 pounds of methamphetamine. They also pulled over a suspect later that day, and seized nearly a pound of methamphetamine and $5,322.

After the investigation, the following suspects were charged and taken into custody.

Holly Rose Suttle of Marshall was charged with:

Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine

Two Counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Sell or Distribute Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Marshall is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $250,000 bond

Jesse Nathan Minter of Weaverville was charged with:

Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine

Two Counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Sell or Distribute Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Maintain a Vehicle Dwelling Place for Sale of a Controlled Substance

Minter is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $200,000 bond

Anthony Guillermo Rodriguez of Barnardsville was charged with:

Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine

Two Counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Sell or Distribute Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Rodriguez is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $200,000 bond

Katie Jo Shook of Buncombe County was charged with:

Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine

Two Counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Two Counts of Possession with Intent to Sell or Distribute Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Shook is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $200,000 bond

Troy Jason Rice of Barnardsville was charged with:

Two Counts of Possession of Methamphetamine

Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Two Counts of Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Felony Possession of Stolen Goods/Property

Felony Larceny

Expired Operators License

Misdemeanor Possession Stolen Goods/Property

Exceeding Safe Speed

Misdemeanor Larceny

Reckless Driving to Endanger

No Operators License

Fictitious Title/Registration Card

Expired Inspection

Drive/Allow MV No Registration

Rice is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $15,000 bond

David James Messer of Mars Hills has been charged with:

Two Counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Sell or Distribute Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Resisting Public Officer

Joesette Michelle Plemmons of Weaverville has been charged with:

Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Maintain Dwelling for Sale of a Controlled Substance

Ronald Lee Fisher of Weaverville has been charged with:

Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Maintain Dwelling for Sale of a Controlled Substance

Robert Billy Ramos of Buncombe County was charged with:

Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine

Two Counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Ramos is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility and is not eligible for bond due to parole violations.

