DHEC Encourages COVID-19 vaccinations for children following CDC Approval

Child receiving a vaccine shot
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 after The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the vaccines for those ages 6 months and up on Saturday.

The CDC’s approval came following an emergency use authorization for both vaccines by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

DHEC officials said they are happy to see that research shows that these vaccines are safe and effective. They added that they are encouraging parents to talk their child’s healthcare provider and get them vaccinated if they are in this age group.

“Having a safe and effective vaccine for this youngest age group is great news for South Carolinians,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “While most children experience relatively mild or even no symptoms if they are infected with COVID-19, severe cases and even deaths in young children can occur, and they can easily spread the virus to family members, especially those who are elderly or immunocompromised. Getting this younger age group vaccinated will go a long way in our ongoing efforts to control the impacts of COVID-19 and keep our families safe, especially as we get further into the summer months.”

South Carolina is initially offering 27,800 doses of Moderna and 27,800 doses of Pfizer for this age group. Officials said DHEC will have these doses available at many vaccine clinics and health departments. They added that you can use their vaccine locator or call the CARE Line at 1-855-472-3432 to find places near you.

DHEC officials are also working with pediatricians and other providers to ensure they have doses for this age group.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

