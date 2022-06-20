Greenville Country Music Fest is back with twice the fun

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dust off your boots because Greenville Country Music Fest is back but this time with twice the fun.

This year’s festival is now two days long taking place Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6 at CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park in Simpsonville.

Organizers say guests will be able to enjoy line dancing, multiple stages, tons of great fest food, and fun.

Early bird tickets and this year’s music lineup will be announced soon.

Stay tuned.

