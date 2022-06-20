Greenville County deputies searching for 13-year-old who ran away on foot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 13-year-old who is believed to have run away overnight.

Char’lee La’Asia Young was last seen on East 8th Street in Greenville around midnight on Sunday, June 19. Deputies say she is believed to have left on foot.

Young is described as five foot five and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie with an anime character on the front and blue jeans.

Deputies say Young has a scar on the left side of her neck that goes down to her shoulder.

Anyone who sees Char’lee Young is asked to call 911.

