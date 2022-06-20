Horses recovering after rescue

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A local rescue farm took in two horses after an animal seizer in Spartanburg County earlier this month.

Owner of Creekside Farm and Equine Rescue, Candice Abercrombie, said a mother horse and her baby have a second chance at life but a long road of recovery.

The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department responded to 11341 Highway 221 on June 10th seizing 38 horses.

56-year-old Paul Kica was charged with 10 counts of ill-treatment of animals, and given a $10,000 bond. That’s according to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Abercrombie said, the first day she got the horses they were completely feral but in the 10 days of being on the farm, they’re making small improvements.

“We’ve just kinda been monitoring trust is a big thing we have to work on in the beginning,” said Abercrombie. “We just take it at their pace. We don’t push them. If you push them you break the trust and you have to start all over again.”

She said their physical conditions are hard to look at, with bones showing, hooves overgrown, and open wounds.

The horses are receiving continuous veterinary care and will stay at the farm for as long as needed.

