Looking ahead to Tuesday’s primary runoff races in Georgia

ATLANTA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Polls open in Georgia on Tuesday, June 21, for the Primary Runoff races. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m..

Here is a look at the races and the candidates participating.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE

The race for the Democratic nominee for Lieutenant Governor is down to two candidates.

Charlie Bailey -- Bailey is an attorney who was the nominee for the attorney general in 2018. Bailey wants to build One Georgia, where every person can expect to leave a better life with more opportunities for their kids than they had.

Former Rep. Kwanza Hall -- Hall served briefly as John Lewis’ temporary success in the U.S. House. Hall has been a member of the Atlanta City Council and Atlanta Board of Education.

Hall held a narrow lead over Bailey after the general election, but the numbers were too close to call the race.

SECRETARY OF STATE

DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE

The race for the Democratic nominee is down to two former representatives fighting for the spot.

Dee Hawkins-Haigler -- Hawkins-Haigler is an ordained minister, college educator, community activist and political strategist. She served as a state representative from June 2008 to January 2017.

Rep. Bee Nguyen -- Nguyen is the leading state Democrat, and represents the 89th District. She previously worked in public schools. She made history when she was elected as the first Asian American Democratic woman to the Georgia General Assembly.

COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE

DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE

Raphael Baker -- Baker says he witnessed the failures of the healthcare system in Georgia during his business partner and best friend’s battle against kidney failure. Baker is a business owner, philanthropist, author, mentor and family man and has been in the insurance industry for 20 years.

Janice Law Robinson -- Robinson is an insurance industry veteran. She is also a published author and devoted mother.

COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE

Rep. William “Will” Bodie Jr. -- Bodie represents the 62nd district and was the Democratic Party’s House Minority Whip from 2019-21. He says he decided to run when he saw the slow response from the Georgia Department of Labor during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nicole Horn -- Horn is a former Waffle House waitress and television reporter. She has owned her own business and served as a corporate executive. She says her experience has given her the ability to understand what people need.

