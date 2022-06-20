Manhunt underway for wanted suspect who ran from multiple agencies

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a wanted suspect who fled from multiple agencies on Monday.

Anderson County deputies said they were attempting to serve a warrant but were unable to locate the suspect.

They then requested help from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and met with them at Highway 25 and Highway 418.

According to Greenville County dispatch, deputies are now responding to a home on Old Piedmont Highway as part of their search for the suspect.

This situation is still developing, we will update this story as we learn more.

