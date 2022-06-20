Advertisement

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

Cooper is vaccinated and has received two booster shots, a news release stated.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to information from the governor’s office, Cooper is experiencing mild symptoms and has begun taking the oral antiviral pill Paxlovid.

“I’m feeling fine. Thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are very mild,” Cooper said in a statement. “I’m eager to get to work this week and I’m already doing it from home through phone calls and video conferencing.”

The governor will work from home and follow guidance on isolation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

