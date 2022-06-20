Organizers to hold ‘warm up’ for Walk to End Alzheimer’s

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is still months away but organizers are trying to shorten the distance to the fundraising goal by getting an early start.

There are multiple walks to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association scheduled for later this year but the one in Greenville is set for Oct. 1.

“We are actually having a big party to thank all the team captains and to help any new captains get registered and learn about the walk,” Amber Morse, an event spokesperson, told FOX Carolina.

Organizers with the Walk to End Alzheimer's are holding an event to build support for the fundraiser (whns)

Walk organizers posted “Let’s Flamingle” notices and encourage Walk supporters to the Think Tank Brew Lab in Greenville on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. so team leaders and potential participants can learn more about the fundraiser.

Morse said the Walk is the largest fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association and this year’s goal is to raise $370K.

The funds help to provide services like support groups for families dealing with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. Morse said there are also vouchers that help families pay for short-term care and give caregivers a break.

“There’s been a lot of talk recently about caregiver burnout,” Morse said. “Having a few hours of a break to get your nails done...or go to a doctor’s appointment to take care of your own health or mental health is so important.”

Morse said people will not have to attend the walk in-person to raise money. At Tuesday’s event, people will learn how they can participate virtually.

