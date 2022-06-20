Police arrest driver for DUI after crashing while 5 kids were inside car

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said over the weekend, two drivers were arrested in two separate incidents for DUI while children were in the vehicles.

Police said an officer came upon a car that had hit a power pole on Mayberry Street. The driver exhibited impairment and had five children in the car.

We’re told after conducting an investigation for driving under the influence, the driver was arrested and charged with DUI with a BAC of .16 or higher, child endangerment, child restraint violation, and driving under suspension.

Some of the kids were taken to the hospital while others were released to a family member, according to the department.

In a second and separate incident over the weekend, an officer said they noticed erratic driving that was “indicative of someone driving under the influence”. Once stopping the car, the officer said he noticed there was a two-year-old in the car.

Police said the driver was arrested after probable cause was established for driving under the influence. She was charged with DUI and child endangerment.

The department said the child was released to a family member.

