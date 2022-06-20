Advertisement

Red, White & Boom returns to downtown Spartanburg

Fireworks pic available for variety of holiday celebration stories
Fireworks pic available for variety of holiday celebration stories(WECT)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bring your family, a lawn chair or blanket and your patriotic spirit for Spartanburg’s Spartanburg’s Red, White & Boom.

The Spartanburg Independence Day celebration will take place on July 4 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Barnet Park.

The fireworks display will begin around 9:30 p.m., according to city officials.

We’re told admission is free.

Click here for parking information.

MORE NEWS: Greenville Country Music Fest is back with twice the fun

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic earthquake graphic.
Third earthquake reported in Georgia within last week
Mindful Monday: Drift and Float Spa
Mindful Monday: Drift Float and Spa
Farmers market vouchers for seniors
Farmers market vouchers for seniors
South Carolina drivers are getting a slight relief at the pump as the state average fell to...
SC drivers get slight relief at the pump, national average falls below $5