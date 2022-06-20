Red, White & Boom returns to downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bring your family, a lawn chair or blanket and your patriotic spirit for Spartanburg’s Spartanburg’s Red, White & Boom.

The Spartanburg Independence Day celebration will take place on July 4 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Barnet Park.

The fireworks display will begin around 9:30 p.m., according to city officials.

We’re told admission is free.

