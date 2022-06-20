Summer is here and so is the heat

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Summer’s here and it brought the heat with it!

With a ridge of high pressure still in control over much of the central and eastern United States, mostly sunny skies will continue today. Heat building under that ridge will push highs in the mid 90s for most locations in the upstate while mountain area top the upper 80s to around 90. Humidity levels will remain low today, so while hot, the heat should be fairly tolerable for now.

Highs on Wednesday will flirt with 100° in some Upstate locales, with low 90s expected in the mountains. Those readings will put us close to record levels, with the current record high for GSP Airport standing at 99° back in 2006. Asheville record high for Wednesday is 94° set in 1964. Wednesday night will be mainly clear with lows in the 60s to around 70.

A frontal boundary will settle over the region for the second half of the work week, bringing the chance for isolated thunderstorms back to the forecast from Thursday into the weekend. Expect hot and humid conditions to persist as well, with highs holding in the low to mid 90s upstate, and ranging from the mid 80s to low 90s across the mountains.

