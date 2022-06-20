Two charged following shooting at apartment complex in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Huntington Square Apartments on Monday.

Officers said they responded to the scene at around 1:20 p.m.

According to deputies, one of the shooters was quickly taken into custody, but the other fled the scene on foot. The second suspect was later found walking on Hampshire Drive.

The two suspects, Terricus Quaesean Heard and Travis Lamont Jones were charged with Attempted Murder and possibly other charges. Officers added that both suspects are from Spartanburg.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Police Department at (864)-489- 8115.

