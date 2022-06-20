Advertisement

Upstate man sentenced for showing pornography to 10-year-old

Joshua Logan
Joshua Logan(Oconee County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Oconee County man was recently sentenced for showing pornography to a 10-year-old.

Wilson said 35-year-old Joshua Logan was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of Disseminating Obscene Material to a Minor under 12 Years of Age. He added that Logan will also be required to register as a sex offender after he is released.

Assistant Attorney General Kinli Abee prosecuted the case and Assistant Attorney General Megan Raymer handled the plea.

