Upstate man sentenced for showing pornography to 10-year-old

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Oconee County man was recently sentenced for showing pornography to a 10-year-old.

Wilson said 35-year-old Joshua Logan was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of Disseminating Obscene Material to a Minor under 12 Years of Age. He added that Logan will also be required to register as a sex offender after he is released.

Assistant Attorney General Kinli Abee prosecuted the case and Assistant Attorney General Megan Raymer handled the plea.

