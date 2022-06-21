1.4 million Electric Panels under recall, poses fire hazard

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Over one million Electric Panels from Schneider Electric are being recalled because of thermal burn and fire hazards.

The announcement was made on June 16, saying that issue involves a loose neutral screw connection within the QO Plug-On Neutral Load Center.

The recalled circuit breaker boxes were made between Feb. 2020 and Jan. 2022, with date codes between 200561 and 220233. Circuit breaker boxes with covers manufactured between Dec. 2019 and March 2022 are also included in this recall. The affected catalog/part numbers can be found inside the electrical panel doors.

Schneider Electric sent FOX Carolina a statement saying,

While the inconvenience is regrettable, safety remains the highest priority of Schneider Electric so we’re asking retailers, distributors, homeowners, and any other individuals in your viewing area that purchased or installed the recalled product to contact us. We will then arrange to have it inspected by trained electricians to determine if a replacement or repair is required. This inspection and any resulting replacement or repair is free of charge.

George Culpepper lives in the Sudduth Farms development in Greer and is one of the homeowners impacted by the recall.

He found out after getting an alert from the company.

“Knowing now that our house has the potential of burning up, it’s scary. It’s just not me but homes next to us, because if our house goes up more than likely the other one is going to go do the same and so it is that potential of happening and it makes for restless nights,” he said.

There are more than 300 homes and townhomes in this new development. However, it is unclear how many of those have the same type of electric panel.

D.R. Horton, the builder of the property, sent FOX Carolina a statement

D.R. Horton was recently made aware that Schneider Electric/Square D has issued a safety recall on select QO Plug on Neutral Load Centers. Homes in Sudduth Farms are potentially impacted by this recall. We encourage any homeowner with concerns to visit the below website which contains all pertinent information regarding the recall as well as methods to schedule an inspection via phone, online chat or email. Schneider Electric is also planning to reach out to homeowners at all potentially affected addresses via mail.

More information about the recall can be found here.

